The United States has dropped the largest bomb in Afghanistan ever.

The Air Force dropped a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, , nicknamed MOAB, at 7 p.m. local time on Thursday

The 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb is the largest non-nuclear bomb, according to CNN.

Military sources said the munition was dropped by the Air Force Special Operations Command on ISIS tunnels and personnel in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province.

The MOAB was developed during the Iraq war and has never been used in war before. The bomb was dropped by an Air Force MC-130 aircraft, which are based on the C-130 transport aircraft but outfitted for their mission infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply of special operations forces.