A U.S. Army soldier from Fort Bliss was killed during an indirect fire attack in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Alaska, died July 3 from wounds sustained during the attack, according to a statement by the Department of Defense.

He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas.

Forces from the battalion have been supporting Special Forces soldiers, the Afghan Air Force as well as helping to secure Bagram Air Force base. They have about three months left before they redeploy back to Fort Bliss.

