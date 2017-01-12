The Kuwaiti government and United States Army report that a US soldier took his own life at Camp Arifjan in southern Kuwait earlier today.

The soldier -assigned to US Army Central (commonly referred to as the Third Army or ARCENT)- reportedly took his life early Thursday morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, according to Kuwaiti news sources. The weapon involved was said to be a pistol, likely a standard-issue M9.

“The soldier was transferred to al-Adan hospital, but he died due to his injuries on arrival,” the Interior Ministry of Kuwait said in a statement.

Al-Arabiyah reports that an investigation is underway to to better understand the circumstances of the soldier’s suicide.

