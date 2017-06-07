A US Army Sergeant and corrections officer is now facing charges after it was discovered she became pregnant with an inmate’s child in Indiana.

Sergeant Heater Sinnett is facing charges of felony sexual misconduct with inmate Brad Gullege at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility in 2016.

A minimum security work release site in the middle of the Camp Atterbury National Guard training center, Sinnet was assigned to escort inmates round the facility.

It was during this time that the sergeant met her incarcerated baby-daddy, having sex with him in a mop closet while she was supposed to be escorting him to get ice last October.

“She and the inmate engaged in some type of sexual interaction that resulted in her becoming pregnant,” Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor Alex Hamner told CBS4. “People place great trust in people who oversee and supervise IDOC inmates and anytime somebody betrays that trust or takes advantage of it for their own personal satisfaction…it is very serious.”

An investigation turned up emails to Gullege that stated she was waiting on him to get out so they could care for their child together.

For Sinnett (who has two daughters in addition to her newest pending addition), the pregnancy is bittersweet- she will likely not face any jail time until after she has given birth to the jailbird baby.

“It is entirely possible that she would not be facing any jail time until long after she has had her child,” said Deputy Prosecutor Alex Hamner.

