A video of basic trainees conducting physical fitness training at Fort Jackson, SC has backfired, inciting the wrath of veterans and bringing back the term “Relaxin’ Jackson.”

The video -which was posted to the Facebook page of the US Army Future Soldier Center about a week ago- depicts out of shape recruits half-heartedly performing PT, often with great difficulty in September of last year.

From struggling to do a push-up to walking during the run, the recruits seemingly have little heart to spare as they sluggishly underperform from one event to the next.

The comments toward the video were mostly negative, with many individuals asking how such a horrible display of athletic prowess (or lack thereof) would would be highlighted, let alone released to the public as a representation of US Army training.

“Relaxin’ Jackson,” one US Army Soldier commented in disdain.

“I just remembered that they give the Privates a patch to wear so that they don’t feel left out now,” another quipped.

Other comments ranged from civilians complaining that they could do the training better and Marines talking trash on the US Army.

“Look how easy it would be dude,” one commenter told his friend in a tagged comment. “I bet half of them signed the roster and went to Dunkin’ Donuts.”

The US Army Future Soldier Center was quick to moderate comments, removing the more colorful complaints due to “use of profanity.”

