An active duty US Army Major in the Miami area is on a personal mission- to call out all the police officers who illegally park their vehicles.

40-year-old logistics Major Glenn Carr has been waging a one-man battle on police who defy parking laws around the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, photographing and lodging at least 125 complaints since august of last year.

“They always park right here,” Carr said. “You can see the signs. It’s clearly no parking.”

Despite being reviled by police and internal affairs units, Carr feels like he’s doing the officers a favor.

“It’s not like I’m against them. I just want them to be better at what they do,” Carr said. “I feel they don’t hold each other accountable.”

Carr’s obsession began around four years ago, when two police cars sped by him on the interstate while he was teaching his daughter to drive. The vehicles were reportedly going 80 in a 55 MPH zone without lights or siren on.

After lodging a complaint with the police, Carr felt he was setting a good example.

“I was able to show my daughter, hey, they were wrong; the police can be wrong too,” Carr said. “But they have to be accountable.”

For Carr, it is all about police being held to the same standards as everyone else.

“If a police officer is parking in a handicapped spot or in front of a fire hydrant because he’s running late,” he said, “then what else is he doing wrong?”

Carr’s biggest shock came when he moved to Miami to study at the University of Miami while on active duty.

“It’s much worse here than anywhere else I’ve lived,” he said.

Since moving to Miami, Carr has received complaints from officers, investigators and supervisors, who demand answers for his actions.

“I’ve had a bunch of lieutenants and captains call me, arguing that police officers are allowed to park in no-parking zones if they want to,” Carr said. “I asked them for the statutes that say so, and they can never produce any.”

Despite the criticism, Carr still thinks he’s doing the right thing.

“I feel like I’m doing the most I can to help the police officers,” he told the Miami New Times. “I want them to follow the rules.”

