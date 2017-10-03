A soldier from Texas, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division soldier was killed in the Ninawa Province of Iraq on Sunday.

Spc. Alexander W. Missildine, 20, died from injuries caused by an I.E.D that detonated near his convoy, according to the Department of Defense.

Missildine was assigned to the 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), Fort Polk, La.

Before his deployment to Iraq, Missildine was married in his hometown of Tyler on June 27th.

He is survived by his father, Rusty, his mother, Robin and his wife, Promise.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.