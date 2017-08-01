A NATO statement says a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter encountered a mechanical problem that forced a hard landing in eastern Afghanistan.

The region is where American troops are supporting Afghan security forces in a campaign against the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan.

The statement says two soldiers received minor injuries during the hard landing early on Tuesday in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province- the site where the Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) was dropped earlier this year.

It says the crew was rescued and that the aircraft was being recovered. Two personnel have been reported to be injured.

The Taliban in a statement claimed they opened fire on the helicopter, killing everyone on board. The insurgents routinely exaggerate their gains and casualties they inflict in battle.

