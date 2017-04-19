Authorities arrested several soldiers at Fort Stewart on Tuesday. The soldiers are believed to have used, had or involved in the sale of cocaine.

Officials at the base were reluctant to speak with Popular Military, only offering a small statement in a press release.

“We dedicate resources and work closely with our local law enforcement partners to identify and suppress illegal drug use in our ranks,” Maj. Gen. James Rainey, senior commander of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, said in a news release.

An anonymous source at the base told Popular Military that sixty four soldiers from the 3-15 Infantry Battalion and the 1-30 Infantry Battalion are involved. It is not clear how many of them have been arrested. The source said the soldier at the top of the drug ring had ties to a known drug cartel.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pvt. First Class Mario Figueroa on drug trafficking charges, according to Maj. Jeff Hein of the LCSO Drug Task Force. The arrest was the result of a 90-day investigation by LCSO, Fort Stewart’s Criminal Investigation Division and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The names of all those arrested have yet to be released.

A spokesman for the Army’s Criminal Investigative Division (CID), Chris Grey, confirmed the apprehension of other soldiers but would not say how many soldiers were apprehended.

Apparently, security at the Georgia military base locked down the entire base and conducted 100% search of all vehicles entering the base.

“There are over 25,000 men and women serving in the Army at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield who selflessly defend our country every day,” Rainey said. “This incident does not diminish their hard work and sacrifices.”

