In July of 2015, Defense Secretary Carter made it clear that the most important qualification for service members should be whether they’re able and willing to do their job, not their sexual orientation or gender.
In just under a year, women have joined the ranks of combat arms and a transgender man is even serving as a squad leader in the United States Army Infantry. Staff Sergeant Patricia King was born with the biological features of a man, but has been tormented by a sense of being in the wrong body since the age of eight, according to BI.
Last June, SSG King became the first openly transgender infantryman in the US Army after almost sixteen years of hiding within the ranks. The infantry squad leader has deployed to Afghanistan three times since the Global War on Terrorism began, with the first deployment in 2001.
Technically, SSG King could be discharged from the Army for being openly transgender, but since Ash Carter announced plans to rethink this policy, the Army has not been actively pursuing discharges.
“…we have transgender soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines – real, patriotic Americans – who I know are being hurt by an outdated, confusing, inconsistent approach that’s contrary to our value of service and individual merit,” said Carter.
For more information about SSG King’s story visit Business Insider
© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.
All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.
If he were a Cav scout I would get it, but infantry? Soooo glad I’m out. Every once in a while I miss being a squad leader but then shit like this comes along and reminds me that we’re not in it to win it, we’re in it to make people feel better about themselves.
So now the Army is accepting people with mental disorders, so retards will be next? Who cares anymore, thank you Obama your mission has been accomplished, which was to do as much damage to the Military as possible.
i don’t care what they identify as, they just need to adhear to the standards of males across the board and be done with this nonsense. push all the female standards up to males to include uniforms and grooming standards.
“The infantry squad leader has deployed to Afghanistan three times since the Global War on Terrorism began, with the first deployment in 2001.”
That’s pretty badass compared to the 99% of the keyboard warriors, and 70% of currently serving service members because this person served 16 years. (Based on percentages of those who never joined and those who actually re-enlist)
The military was the first to systemically accept blacks and gays before the general population. Most units have conformed.
Later, the majority of the general population followed suit. (Some regions are still embarrassingly behind the times)
I don’t pretend to fully understand the plight of the transgendered, though I bet it’s tough. This post won’t stop folks from being confused or even just plain mean for now.
But just consider what the overall populace thinks about basic civil rights: minorities, gays, and women’s struggles; and how you might be on the wrong side of what’s an easy target right now.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Oh wait……This isn’t The Onion??!!
Let me just say these comments are hilarious. Does anyone’s sexual orientation matter when your life is on the line? So your telling me when someone is pulling you from a IED explosion or bullet on bullet combat you stop them and say wait what’s your sexual preference. Um shit no you don’t. Is you kid drowning in a pool. Wait lifeguard don’t save my kids life? Or damn chef at this restaurant don’t cook my food if you were born differently than what you were made into. Maybe if you actually looked up how a cell is matured in the X or Y chromosome when chooses to make a boy or girl you’d sound a shit ton smarter than you type. Did you know a penis is a vagina inside out. How about educate yourself, or stop collecting a military check whether it’s active duty or a retirement and become a shrink. If it bothers you some much what’s between someone’s legs I’d hate for you to be alone in an alley somewhere and get jacked. I don’t give a damn how your receive or give pleasure, what you think you should’ve been or what you want to be tomorrow. All anyone should be concerned with is can he or she do their fucking job. What they get paid to do??? I don’t give 2 shits what they do after 1630. Did they perform in an exceeding status 0730 to 1630. Who the fuck cares. I don’t. I’m my own great words your either outstanding or out processing. Nothing else matters, don’t give a damn what your name is.
Thanks obama. For making a mockery of our military. You’re a real pieace of shit. I guess when your wife is a he/she, you expect the rest of us to be the same. Well fuck your tranny agenda
I completely agree. I served 15 years with the Department of the Army and the Morale of the unit was ALWAYS first.
“Men First, Mission Always.”
With five combat tours behind me, we never questioned our ‘battle buddies’ because we knew where every man stood. Whether we liked someone or not was immaterial, we knew that they would never leave a man behind.
The issue here under Department of Defense definition is ‘Moral Turpitude’.
I am grateful I retired before all this horse-hockey broke loose. I would NEVER allow the good of my men to falter because someone was having an ‘Identity Crisis’. Such cases were always referred to the psychiatric department, then the individual would be given a Section 8, Dishonorable with an R4 rating.
This is truly the age of a weakened Military state.
I’d just like to point out that it’s Transgender woman or transwoman in this instance, for MTF, as opposed to FTM would be a Transgender man, for the sake of correctness in your article.
I’m so glad I’m retired now. It’s shameful and disgusting to see what’s happening to the army or for that fact the military as a whole. What bothers even more is how many think this is perfectly ok.
What was called transsexualism in the DSM-III in 1980 became gender identity disorder in the DSM-IV (1994; 2000), and in the current DSM-5 is gender dysphoria. “Dysphoria” is a feeling of dissatisfaction, anxiety, and restlessness. With gender dysphoria, the discomfort with your male or female body can be so intense that it can interfere with the way you function in normal life, for instance at school or work or during social activities.
The disturbance can be so pervasive that the mental lives of some individuals revolve only around activities that lessen gender distress. They are often preoccupied with appearance, especially early in the transition to living in the opposite sex role. Relationships with parents also may be seriously impaired. Suicide attempts and substance-related disorders are common.
Are these people we really want serving in our military?? Think about all of the damage caused by Pvt. Bradley/Chelsea Manning! Do we really think letting these mentally ill people into the military is going to lead to good? Oh…and while “she” sits in jail, the Army is going to pay the costs of her sex change.
This is, once again, “social engineering” on the part of the Obama administration that does NOTHING to improve our military or boost military readiness and preparedness!
…a person who is born as a dude and transitions into a chick (M to F) is a transwoman. Not a transman. If you hate it so much that everyone has equal protection and treatment under the law and military as is the base of this country, GTFO we have bigger things to worry about than your stupid insecurities. After what happened in Orlando I don’t want to ever hear again who’s a menace to society and who isn’t. Obviously most ppl here who think the lgbtq community is a bunch of pansies hasn’t ever seen a riled-up drag queen or a group of angry lesbians! I’d be afraid if I was in an opposing army and saw that coming for me! NOPE! lol
What a fucking joke, This turd is the face of Obama and the Democratic Party. 16 years and only an E6 why the fuck was this shitbag not released during drawdowns.
My question is who is going to observe “her” during a urinalysis? “She’s” got a penis so I assume a male soldier, but if “she” wants to identify as a female then could “she” complain about sharp??
I said this would happen once the gays were allowed to stay.. next? pedophiles will be allowed to stay in. Doubt it? really? Already there is a movement to call them “minor attracted people” who were born that way, and how dare you discriminate against them… racist bigots. Sure, racist and bigot is used for everything nowadays. Glad I got the hell out when I did. This shit would have NEVER flown back in the day. Sad to say, but I see the writing on the wall pretty clearly.
Please correct the terminology. SSG King is Male Assigned At Birth (MAAB) who is transitioning to female. She is a transgender woman.
A transgender man is Ssgt Logan Ireland of the US Air Force, as an example.
Wait a cotton pickin’ second….. Isn’t the term “infantryman” offensive and oppressive? Doesn’t that belittle others? Didn’t the Marines just get ride of that title for the poor snowflakes out there who can’t handle terms with “man” in them? On a side note…. Those people better never learn Spanish..
Man this went even further left field! Ordering pizza and hot wives lol. I thought we were supposed to be making fun of the dude with bolt ons!!
So, if a guy decides to screw her against her wishes, does the screwer get charged with rape or sodomy? But then, screwing would not be possible, so sodomy would have to be the call. Oh, hell, who gives a crap anymore? PC has destroyed our once great Country.
Sorry, im not a fan and dont support this. You want that life style then fine, i dont have a problem with that. But it has no place in the military ranks. Too many mental & emotional issues with this.
He’s got girly arms anyway. Since she/he is an INF E-6 atleast he/she has and been passing the male APFT.
A total, disgrace to mankind…..
This is such a joke. I’m gettin a mental image of a squad full of trannies
I don’t think God is happy with how people are living these days!
Would be nice if she put a few Isis notches in her belt for what they did to Orlando — really stick it to them Hodjies.
I would punch him in the face for just showing up in my unit looking like that. Can you say FREAK
Why did he have to tell! Soldiers, if you want a dress wait till you retire!
Oorah is just like hooah only with a dick in your mouth
So does transexual means he “identifies” as a female…or has he had the “snip-N-stuff”?
Lets just make the army the laugh stock of the military now. Disgrace
I worked for the DCGM of 4th ID down range in 2013 and this guy was on the security team. Lol nuts
what a crock of shit kick his ass out but wait Obama is the freak too
So now they allow the mentally ill to serve, even combat duty? Interesting the ramifications.
Cool beans. Now lets adress ar 600-9 since we want qualifications over looks
Oh yes, letting these openly Transgender people serve will destroy the Military! Just like allowing Gays and Lesbians to openly serve totally destroyed the Military after the repeal of DADT. Don’t you Conservative Bigots ever get tired of being wrong?
You know that some drunk grunt will try to tap dat thing
How in the world are you supposed to respect this?
at least no man can escape uncle sam now lol
Well shes a guy soo….good for her
Puts the lotion on its skin or it gets the hose again
I’m here for it
As long as it only happens on Thurdsay….
It still looks like a man with boobs
Transvestite or transgendered already?
A she-man.
Friendly fire
Feed him to the Muslims.
Infantranny
More PC B.S.! Ruining our military!
Still an E-6 after sixteen years ? duh !
“The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent.”
-Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Mission Accomplished
Congratulations to SSG King, as well as to those in the armed forces who are secure enough in their own manhood to not feel threatened by who other people are and what they do.
SHE is a transgender female then.
Started male and ended up female.
That is the rule right? You put in the transgender identifier followed by the desired/identified with gender.
So, dude feels like a woman.
Transgender Female.
Congratulations and good luck!
u gotta be kidding – give this freak a blanket party
It’s a condition gone wild. With so many mental illnesses it’s a wonder they did not allow this sooner.
the military is not a social biological experiment enough said
Give him the section 8.
I believe it is all a part of a plan to cause dissension within the ranks of our fighting PEOPLE!!! BY doing that, weakening our forces! All to the detriment of the UNITED STATES!!!!!
GOD created us, male And female. There are two sexes, not 27! I served in the Army 50 years ago, at a time when things were cut and dry. O’vomit brought this madness upon us, constantly stirring the pot of political correctness. We toss aside the 98 or 99 % who know what sex they are and now cater to thebsodomites!
Wrong, Corporal Max Klinger was the first. Let’s get our facts straight.
Sorry, but gender dysphoria should exclude anyone from service – just like many other physical, psychological or personality disorders. No one has a *right* to serve.
Dear God in heaven. I am ashamed of my goverment.
So, I reckon this means that any enemy killed by this “soldier” will be the result of, what, them laughing themselves to death?
So please tell me. Is she/he a she or a he?