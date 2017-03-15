Three people were onboard a U.S. Air Force single-engine plane that crashed during training Tuesday evening near Clovis, New Mexico.

A Pilatus PC-12 — described by the Air Force as a U-28A — crashed about 6:44 p.m. MDT about three-quarters of mile short of Runway 30 at Clovis Municipal Airport, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

BREAKING: Downed aircraft at Clovis Municipal. A Cannon Air Force Base-assigned U-28A with three persons on board crashed during training — Cannon AFB (@CannonAFBnews) March 15, 2017

Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis released a brief statement through Twitter Tuesday evening.

“A Cannon Air Force Base-assigned U-28A with three persons on board crashed during training,” the statement reads, adding that base officials will release more information as it becomes available.

This morning, Air Force officials confirmed the deaths of all three aboard the aircraft. The names of the deceased will not be announced until the next of kin have been notified.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss … Our sympathies are with the loved ones and friends affected by this tragedy,” said Col. Ben Maitre, the commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base.

The U.S. military will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA. It was not immediately clear what prompted the crash.

