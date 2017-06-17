June 17–TOKYO — Seven crew members are reportedly missing and one injured after a U.S. Navy destroyer collided early yesterday morning with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the country’s coast guard reported.

Footage from the Japanese TV network NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side of the Navy ship and a person in a stretcher being lifted to a helicopter.

CORRECTS DATE – The damage of the right side of the USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The U.S. Navy says the USS Fitzgerald suffered damage below the water line on its starboard side after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant ship. (Iori Sagisawa/Kyodo News via AP)

The U.S. 7th Fleet said on its Facebook page that it is working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medical evacuation for a sailor. The fleet said the number of injuries is still being determined.

The Japanese Coast Guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal at around 2:20 a.m. that it had collided with the USS Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan.

Coast Guard spokesman Yuichi Sugino said coast guard patrol ships and aircraft were headed to the scene but said that no further details were immediately available.

U.S. military personnel prepare to transfer an injured on board USS Fitzgerald, off Izu Peninsula, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The Japan coast guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal early Saturday that it had collided with the Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan. (Japan’s Defense Ministry via AP)

The Philippine ship is 29,060 tons and is 730 feet long, the coast guard said.

The Navy said that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, a city south of Tokyo that is home to a major U.S. Naval base. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald.

The 7th Fleet says the ship experienced flooding in some areas and it is heading back to Yokosuka. The fleet said the Fitzgerald has limited propulsion, and the ship sustained damage on the starboard side below the water line.

The fleet said the USS Dewey, medical assistance and two Navy tugs were being dispatched as quickly as possible and that Naval aircraft were being readied to help.

The Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are being determined, and the incident is under investigation.

Relatives of crew members of the Fitzgerald were awaiting news of their loved ones last night.

Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Ala., said “of course we’re nervous and scared and just praying.”

Her grandson Jackson Schrimsher is a 23-year-old sailor aboard the destroyer. She said she last communicated with him via Facebook messenger on Wednesday.

