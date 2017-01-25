Warning: video contains graphic content

A recently released video, circulating on social media sites, purportedly shows ISIS fighters being beaten and executed with fully automatic weapons in eastern Mosul.

Iraq Trade Link News Agency reported the incident took place in a retaken area between Intisar band Karma neighborhood and appeared to involve Iraqi Security Forces Personnel.

“The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) calls on the Government of Iraq to investigate a video report circulating on social media sites which purportedly shows the brutal mistreatment and murder of at least three captured ISIL members,” said the United Nations in a statment.

The video surfaced a few days before Iraq’s prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, made an announcement on Tuesday, declaring that eastern Mosul had been fully liberated from the Islamic State.

Abadi’s declaration was issued a week after the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service said it was victorious in east Mosul.

“I congratulate the Iraqi people on the full liberation of east Mosul , made possible by the courage and sacrifices of our armed forces,” Abadi said in a statement.

“After more than 100 days of hard urban combat, Iraqi officials announced the liberation of eastern Mosul ,” Combined Joint Task Force: Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led international coalition against the Islamic State, said in a statement. “While clearance operations are ongoing, the Iraqi security forces control all areas inside the city east of the Tigris River, the east bank of the river around all five bridges crossing the Tigris River, Mosul University and the Nineveh Ruins.”

This is not the first time videos released from Mosul purported to show Iraqi Forces committing war crimes in Mosul. Last month, a video allegedly showed Iraqi Army soldiers dousing the body of an accused ISIS fighter with gasoline and lighting him on fire in Mosul.

The Coalition has not acknowledged the existence of these incidents, sectarian murders, or war crimes in Mosul. In November, Col. Dorrian, the official spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, said if these were current or verified by credible sources, he’d being seeing evidence of such because the coalition has embedded media working side-by-side with Iraqi fighters.

Popular Military reached out to Col. Dorrian for comment on this most recent incident and is awaiting a response.

United Press International contributed to this report

