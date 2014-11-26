Posted at their Facebook page. The Norsk USA is a very light 60mm mortar. It weighs around 12lbs and can engage targets at 1.2km. It’s made of advanced composites and alloys. The current M224 mortar system has been in service since 1978 and weighs 47 lbs. Norsk’s mortar tube is a 1/4 of the weight and can be used by a single soldier or marine!
Nice
Will take 2
Its amazing isnt it!!!!!!!
cooles Teil.
Very nice
What's the maximum rate of fire, sustained rate of fire, conventional ranges, and is it compatible with current DoD ammunition?
I don't see how you can hit anything out past 500 meters. It appears to have no sights and has no bipod. It would be useless for indirect fire. It may be a nice toy to carry on patrols.
It does has sights, and while ththere is no need for a bidod you still able to use one.
Johan Daniel Robinson Calvo If it can be used as a proper indirect fire weapon, with proper sights and a bipod, then I withdraw my complaint.
there is a small infantry mortars the british army use's I think it's 20mm I wasn't a infantry man so I don't know the exact details but have seen them used as a ex-gunner (royal artillery)
What’s the maximum rate of fire, sustained rate of fire, conventional ranges, and is it compatible with current DoD ammunition?
I don’t see how you can hit anything out past 500 meters. It appears to have no sights and has no bipod. It would be useless for indirect fire. It may be a nice toy to carry on patrols.
Its amazing isnt it!!!!!!!
Very nice
Will take 2
Nice
cooles Teil.
Looks like a complete waste of time and money, the current 60mm does the same thing in hand handled mode and has a farther range of 1400m. And in my opinion if you are using a mortar on hand handled mode you are wasting ammo!!
May i ask for the price quotation for this 60mm imortar?