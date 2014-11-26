Posted at their Facebook page. The Norsk USA is a very light 60mm mortar. It weighs around 12lbs and can engage targets at 1.2km. It’s made of advanced composites and alloys. The current M224 mortar system has been in service since 1978 and weighs 47 lbs. Norsk’s mortar tube is a 1/4 of the weight and can be used by a single soldier or marine!