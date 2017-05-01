The U.S. has reportedly sent troops to the border between Turkey and the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Syria, in an apparent response to a flurry of Turkish assaults on Kurdish targets.

According to Global Research, a convoy of armored vehicles with U.S. flags was spotted on a rural road in the village of Darbasiyah, a few hundred meters from the Turkish border in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province.

Friday, a commander of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) told Reuters he expected American troops to arrive on the border of the autonomous region to protect its inhabitants from shelling.

Tensions are up between the Turkish, the Peshmerga and the YPG and all three groups are crucial parts of the U.S.-backed attempt to liberate Raqqa, the largest Isis-held city on Syrian soil.

This means American forces have been forced to intervene between their own allies, with Turkey being a member of NATO.

According to Global Research, the Pentagon is confirming media reports.

“We continue to urge all the parties involved to focus on the common enemy which is ISIS (Daesh),” Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters Friday.

Kurdish officials say American troops are there to serve as a buffer between Turkey and the Kurds. Ilham Ahmad, a senior Kurdish official, told the Associated Press U.S. troops began their patrols along the border on Thursday and have already conducted reconnaissance flights in the area.

Turkey launched a military operation codenamed Operation Eurphrates Shield in 2016 to push back ISIS and the Kurds from its border, but ended the mission last month.

