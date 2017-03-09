The United States is considering a deployment of 1,000 American soldiers to Kuwait to act as a sort of reserve force in the fight against ISIS, according to US officials.

Supporters of the proposed plan claim the massive reserve deployment would allow US Commanders in the fight to have greater flexibility and quickly respond to unforeseen incidents and opportunities in the Iraq and Syria theatres of operation.

“This is about providing options,” said one U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for the sake of his/her career.

The move represents a departure from the standard operating procedures of the former Obama administration -which tended to micromanage military operations- by giving commanders the ultimate decision on deploying troops when needed.

At this time, it is uncertain whether or not the new proposal has the blessing of Defense Secretary Jim “Chaos” Mattis, though the practice of giving battlefield commanders more flexibility would not be outside the realm possibility, given his history of commanding military units.

While US-backed troops in Iraq are pushing steadily to drive ISIS out of Mosul (and in the bigger picture, Iraq), the American focus has begun a paradigm shift towards Syria, where US allies -and possibly US troops- are gearing up for an offensive against the ISIS capital of Raqqa.

While Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis declined to comment on options being weighed by the Trump administration, some US officials acknowledged that the current strategic review will possibly lead to US troops -working alongside Kurdish and Arab allies- personally taking the fight to ISIS at the very heart of their operations.

According to Reuters, Pentagon spokesman Marine Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said he could not comment on future -or ongoing- US deployments.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.