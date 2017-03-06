Iraqi security forces captured Mosul’s al-Hurriya bridge, also known as the second bridge, in the battle against the Islamic State, officials said.

Iraqi forces now control two of Mosul’s five key bridges separating east and west Mosul . The U.S.-led international coalition against the Islamic State damaged all five bridges in Mosul to prevent the flow of militants.

The Iraqi government on Monday also said the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service is in control of the al-Sumud neighborhood.

Iraqi forces suspended their offensive on Mosul for three days due to bad weather. Operations resumed Sunday when forces advanced into the Dawasa, Denedan, and al-Mansour neighborhoods, Rudaw reported.

Iraq on Feb. 19 launched its military offensive to retake western Mosul . The offensive to retake Mosul began Oct. 17, led by Iraqi security forces and aided by the Kurdish Peshmerga, a Shiite-led militia, and the U.S.-led international coalition. Iraq fully captured east Mosul in late January.

Iraqi Army officials said at least 330 Islamic State militants have died, while 110 have been captured, in the past 15 days. Since Feb. 19, Iraqi forces said they have recorded at least 125 Islamic State suicide bombings. Officials said more than 500 Iraqi soldiers have died since the operation started.