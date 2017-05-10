Having to be deployed while in the Army is not something that most soldiers look forward to, but for one soldier his deployment may be a bit more enjoyable because he will have millions of dollars in his bank account.

Jesse Vonderhurst, a 36-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Drum, bought a $25 scratch off ticket worth $5,000,000 at a Sunoco gas station in Watertown, New York. Lottery officials told the local news that they will not be presenting a formal check to Vonderhust because he is deploying on Wednesday.

Officials at Fort Drum did not elaborate on where Vondehurst was going but they stated his mission was within the state of New York.

“I like to play the higher-priced tickets,” Vonderhorst said. “I had played enough of the $30 tickets. The $25 ticket had recently had a local winner so I chose the Wild Bonanza Multiplier. I hadn’t played it in a while so I took a chance.”

“I was in shock when I saw the $5,000,000 prize. I went straight home and showed my wife. She asked me where I got the fake ticket,” he joked.

Vonderhurst chose to receive his winnings in one lump sum payment of $3,309,000 -amount of the prize after taxes were withheld. When asked what he is going to do with his earnings, he said he plans on taking his wife and three daughters on a family vacation to Disney.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.