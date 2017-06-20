The United States shot down an armed pro-Syrian regime drone Tuesday — two days after the U.S.-led coalition shot down a fighter jet from government forces, U.S. Central Command announced.

A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle shot down the Shaheed-129 UAV at approximately 12:30 a.m. “after it displayed hostile intent and advanced on coalition forces,” Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement.

The Air Force F-15 first intercepted the Iranian-made drone and shot it down as it continued to advance, the coalition said.

“The coalition has made it clear to all parties publicly and through the de-confliction line with Russian forces that the demonstrated hostile intent and actions of pro-regime forces toward coalition and partner forces in Syria conducting legitimate counter-ISIS operations will not be tolerated,” the statement said.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of conflicts with forces backed by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government, near the combat outpost in At-Tanf. That is where U.S. and coalition advisers are supporting a force to fight the Islamic State.

Two days earlier, a U.S. Navy F/A-18 warplane shot down a Syrian Air Force Su-22 attacking U.S.-backed forces near Raqqa, the Islamic State’s de facto capital.

In response, Russia said its surface-to-air missile systems in Syria would track aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition as targets if they go west of the Euphrates River.

“There is a de-confliction mechanism in place with Russian forces to reduce uncertainty in this highly contested space and mitigate the chances of strategic miscalculation,” the coalition statement said. “Given recent events, the coalition will not allow pro-regime aircraft to threaten or approach in close proximity to coalition and partnered forces.”

The U.S. military is training its local allied forces near Syria’s border with Iraq and Jordan.

“The coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian, or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend coalition or partner forces from any threat,” the statement said.

Copyright 2017 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.