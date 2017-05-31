Stand by for further pretentiousness at formation- two US soldiers are currently in the running for PETA’s “Sexiest Vegan Next Door” contest.

North Carolina National Guardsman Darren Canfield-Smith and a US Army Reservist from Georgia named Amisha Keaton have moved to the final round after being selected from hundreds of other applicants.

“Everywhere she travels, Arnisha Keaton demonstrates how nutrient-packed vegan meals provide enough energy for even the most active lifestyles,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a news release run by Patch. “Each one of the finalists in PETA’s contest is a testament to how sexy vegans are- inside and out.”

PETA has described Keaton as “an Army reserve chemist and railroader who stopped eating meat out of compassion for animals when she was in preschool. Since going vegan two years ago, she has inspired a number of colleagues to leave animals off their plates and persuaded her chain of command to have animal-free, ready-to-eat meals be served during pre-deployment training.”

On the other side of the coin is Canfield-Smith, who is a Military Policeman when he is not working as a validation specialist for a food consulting group, which helps food and drug manufacturers comply with regulatory agencies, such as the FDA.

Just being goobers. If you can’t laugh at yourself then expect to be laughed at. #humble#vegan#veganarmy#smile A post shared by Darren Canfield-Smith (@veggieschmidt) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

According to PETA, Smith went vegan “in order to help stop animal suffering and help prevent cancer, which is prevalent in his family. His lifestyle proves that it’s easy to build muscle and stay in peak physical condition for the military without harming any animals.”

Another in the running is a firefighter named Aaron, who became vegan after seeing an anti-meat documentary while he was stationed overseas in the military.

Vegans exist in relatively small numbers within the military, a profession that doesn’t always cater to the dietary needs required to keep up the practice- especially in combat.

Last year, USAF Senior Airman Aaron Long competed for the title, having been selected due to the fact that he “persuaded other airmen to eat more vegan foods and order quality synthetic boots instead of cruelly produced leather ones.”

