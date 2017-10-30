US authorities are investigating whether two Navy SEALs strangled a US army special forces officer in Mali in June, US media reported late Sunday citing military sources.

Staff Sgt Logan J Melgar, 34, was found dead in his embassy housing in the Malian capital Bamako on June 4, according to the New York Times. Military officials told the paper he had died of strangulation.

Two unidentified Navy SEALS were flown out of Mali soon afterwards and placed on administrative leave.

No one has yet been charged in the case and the army has given no statement on his death. No statements have been made by any branch of the military or the overseeing command. Even after investigators changed their description of the two SEALs from “witnesses” to “persons of interest.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) took over the case from the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command in September. The investigation began when Sergeant Melgar’s superiors in Stuttgart, Germany, immediately suspected foul play.

“NCIS can confirm we are investigating the death of SSGT Melgar and that the case was transferred to NCIS from Army CID on September 25th,” NCIS spokesman Ed Buice told dpa.

“Beyond that, NCIS does not discuss details of ongoing investigations. I have no info on cause and manner of death,” he added.

The New York Times reports that Melgar’s fellow soldiers speculate that Melgar either had bad blood with the SEALs or uncovered illegal activity they were involved with. His death was investigated by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command for months before it was turned over to the NCIS.

Melgar joined the Army in 2012 and was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., the same unit whose soldiers were attacked near the border between Niger and Mali on Oct. 4.

