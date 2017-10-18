Two Georgia-based American sailors were found dead last week, with both causes of death pointing to drug overdoses.

Navy Public Affairs Commander Sarah Self-Kyler reports that Petty Officer First Class Brian Jerrell of the Trident Training Facility was found dead in his off-base housing on October 12, having succumbed to an overdose of cocaine.

Four days later, his roommate -Petty Officer Second Class Ty Bell of the USS Wyoming- was found dead of a similar overdose.

“Tragically, we have lost two sailors in less than a week to apparent drug overdose,” Self-Kyler said. “The submarine force and Kings Bay leadership are taking these events seriously” and have ordered a urinalysis sweep of all Kings Bay commands “for opportunities to increase various spot checks (screening, testing and inspections).”

Kingsland Police Department is investigating the incident, with the help of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Commanders have been given guidance and will be holding “all hands” calls with their crews concerning the deaths.