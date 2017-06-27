Two Marines were critically injured after being burned in a flash fire in a jet late Sunday night, June 25, at the air base, officials said.

The incident occurred at 10:18 p.m. when a fire broke out in a F/A-18 while two Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112) were performing routine aircraft maintenance, said Major Kurt Stahl.

Both Marines are being treated at UC San Diego Regional Burn Center, Stahl said.

Flash fires can ignite suddenly from a combination of air and a flammable liquid or gas, usually around electrical equipment. These short-duration fires can be of high intensity and extremely dangerous, he said.

The fire was put out by the air station’s crash fire unit within minutes, Stahl said.

VMFA-112 is a Marine Corps Reserve unit based out of Fort Worth, Texas. Stahl said the Marine unit was training at the Marine Corps Air Station for some time.

Officials said the incident is under investigation. The identities of the two Marines have not yet been released.

