Two off-duty soldiers died while saving a stranger who was being attacked outside a popular nightspot in Lake Murray, South Carolina over the weekend.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept., 25-year-old Joseph Mills was arrested in connection with the double homicide, on Sunday morning. He is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of the two soldiers.

SSG Charles Judge Jr. and SFC Jonathon Prins were at the Frayed Knot Bar & Grill in Chapin, just before midnight Saturday, the Midlands Anchor reported.

Mills was reportedly having a heated argument with a woman outside the bar and witnesses told police he slammed her into a railing and pulled out a gun.

That’s when the two soldiers stepped in to save the woman. Mills then fired shots into the air and Judge and Prins tried to get the gun away from him. They were both shot and killed, the woman survived.

Prins, who was 29 years old, was a drill sergeant at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. Judge, a 40-year-old Iraq war veteran, was an engineering instructor with the SC National Guard.

The 218TH Leadership Regiment 1ST BN Engineers posted a photo and message about Judge on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to SSG Charles A Judge JR. You will be truly missed by so many!! RIP Judge, see you on the other side brother!”

Prins’ brother in arms, Sgt. Brandonn Baldwin, said this about his fallen comrade:

“The way SFC Prins was taken from us, is a testament to his bravery and his selfless service. The No Slack family is still in a state of disbelief. Just yesterday his wife Roxanne was just at our baby shower. Still doesn’t feel real. I knew SFC Prins would go out a hero.”

On a GoFundMe* page that was created by No Slack Battalion, the following message was posted:

“Jonathon always wanted to take his children to Disney, and we are asking you to help us make that happen. Disney won’t give Mrs. Prins back her husband and it won’t give the children back their father but we hope it will be a small token of our love for brotherhood and family. NFS.”

*This is not an endorsement by Popular Military nor has Popular Military confirmed the validity of the statements made on this page

