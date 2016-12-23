The entire country of Turkey was reportedly blocked from accessing Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook after ISIS released a video of two Turkish soldiers being burned alive on Thursday.

The 19-minute video shows two uniformed men being hauled from a cage before being bound and torched. According to Al Jazeera, the video was shot in the ISIS-declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria.

The executioner in the video criticizes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for “destruction to be sowed” in Turkey.

According to the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq, ISIS kidnapped the two Turkish soldiers last month. The Turkish army separately reported losing contact with two of its men.

Syrian activists said the soldiers went missing in the area of al-Dana, northwest of al-Bab, in late November, according to the Associated Press.

The blockage of social media in Turkey was first reported by Turkey Blocks, a website that seeks to “identify and validate reports of internet mass-censorship events.”

The website reported users having problems accessing the three websites following the release of the video.

The websites appeared to be back to normal on Friday. AP reported that Turkey frequently restricts access to social media websites to prevent the spread of graphic images and other material authorities say would harm public order or security.

