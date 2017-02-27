Philip Bilden removed himself from consideration as President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Navy, the Pentagon confirmed.

Bilden announced Sunday his ties to Asian financial markets could not meet current ethics standards without harming his family’s financial interests. A former military intelligence and cybersecurity leader, he resigned his commission and moved to Hong Kong in 1996 to pursue a business career.

“I fully support the president’s agenda and the [Defense Department] leadership to modernize and rebuild our Navy and Marine Corps, and I will continue to support their efforts outside of the Department of the Navy. However, after an extensive review process, I have determined that I will not be able to satisfy the Office of Government Ethics requirements without undue disruption and materially adverse divestment of my family’s private financial interests,” Bilden said.

Defense Secretary James Mattis, in a statement, expressed disappointment in Bilden’s decision, but understanding that it was driven by “privacy concerns and significant challenges he faced in separating himself from his business interests.

Trump nominated Bilden on Jan. 25. Retired Adm. James Stavridis, a former NATO commander, said at the time that Bilden’s expertise regarding Asia, and China in particular, would be an asset in the secretary’s position.

Mattis said he will soon recommend another candidate for the position to Trump.