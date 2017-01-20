Donald Trump signed the first executive orders of his new administration on Friday after being sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States.

The new head of state put his signature to a measure passed by Congress exempting Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis , from a law requiring a person to be out of the armed forces for seven years prior to becoming head of the Pentagon.

Trump also signed documents pertaining to various Cabinet nominations and appointments to the executive branch, as well as a decree proclaiming Jan. 20 as National Day of Patriotism.

The president was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, top aides, congressional leaders from both parties and various family members, including three young children who sat next to Trump as he went through the stack of documents in an atmosphere of good humor.