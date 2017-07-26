President Donald J. Trump unconventionally announced an all-out ban of transgender personnel in military service this morning, making the initial statements on his Twitter account.

In a reversal of a transgender inclusion policy set forth by former President Barack Obama, Trump stated that the decision was one he did not make alone, though the decision itself was made in the best interests of the military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” he wrote. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

The statement comes on the heels of a released -though likely unrelated- memo from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, which called for a review on training and policies within the military that negatively impact warfighter capabilities.

