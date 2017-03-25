WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has marked Medal of Honor Day by appearing in the Oval Office with more than two dozen medal recipients.

Trump says they are brave people who rose above and beyond the call of duty to defend the U.S. He says they poured out their hearts, sweat and tears like few others have, and have also given their blood for the country.

Trump says the 75 living Medal of Honor recipients “are much braver than I am.”

The president was joined by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

The Medal of Honor is America’s highest military honor. It is awarded by the president for acts of valor that go above and beyond the call of duty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.