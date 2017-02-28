President Trump was asked about Bill Owens, the father of the Navy SEAL killed in the Yemen raid, refusing to speak to him on Fox New’s “Fox ‘n’ Friends today.

During the television segment, Trump provided some insight into the decision making process that went into authorizing the mission. Some media reports suggest his response did not take enough responsibility for the mission and its outcome.

“This was a mission that was started before I got here. This was something they wanted to do,” he said. “They came to me, they explained what they wanted to do ― the generals ― who are very respected, my generals are the most respected that we’ve had in many decades, I believe. And they lost Ryan.”

“I can understand people saying that. I’d feel ― ‘What’s worse?’ There’s nothing worse,” he added. “This was something that they were looking at for a long time doing, and according to [Defense Secretary Jim] Mattis it was a very successful mission. They got tremendous amounts of information.”

“I can understand… I’d feel ‘what’s worse?’ There’s nothing worse.” –@POTUS on fallen Navy SEAL’s father not wanting to talk to him pic.twitter.com/cPeJhB94ox — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 28, 2017

