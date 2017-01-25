Residents of Naco, Arizona join residents of Naco, Mexico for a volleyball match during the fourth "Fiesta Bi-Nacional" at the fence that separates the U.S. (left) and Mexico (right), on April 14, 2007.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico in a bid to curb immigration and tighten national security.
The Republican president also signed an order at the Department of Homeland Security moving to strip federal grant money from “sanctuary” states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.
He said Customs and Border Patrol has been authorized to hire an additional 5,000 officer and Immigration and Customs Enforcement will double, possible triple in size.
Trump, who took office last Friday, said construction of the wall will start within months and that Mexico will pay back to the United States all of the costs.
Here are some troubling photos that show unsecured portions of the U.S border with Mexico:
In this photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a silver Jeep Cherokee that suspected smugglers were attempting to drive over the U.S.-Mexico border fence is stuck at the top of a makeshift ramp, on October 31, 2012 near Yuma, Arizona. U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Station seized both the ramps and the vehicle, which stalled at the top of the ramp after it became high centered. The fence is approximately 14 feet high where the would-be smugglers attempted to drive across the border. The two suspects fled into Mexico when the agents arrived at the scene. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
“Wildlife-friendly” border wall in Brownsville, Texas, which would allow wildlife to cross the border. A young man climbs wall using horizontal beams for foot support.
US Mexico border fence in Tijuana, Mexico
Mexico-United States barrier at the pedestrian border crossing in Tijuana
Fence on the international bridge near McAllen, Texas.
Two men scale the border fence into Mexico near Douglas, Arizona, in 2009
Balloon vendor at the US/Mexico Border Fence. Credit: Romel Jacinto
Hole in a fence At Us Mexico Border Monument
The Hashan Chuchg, Arizona Gate to Mexico left open
A hole cut in a Arizona border fence by drug cartels. The the area was unmanned for more than two days due to a lack of manpower. (Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar)