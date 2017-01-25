On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico in a bid to curb immigration and tighten national security.

The Republican president also signed an order at the Department of Homeland Security moving to strip federal grant money from “sanctuary” states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.

He said Customs and Border Patrol has been authorized to hire an additional 5,000 officer and Immigration and Customs Enforcement will double, possible triple in size.

Trump, who took office last Friday, said construction of the wall will start within months and that Mexico will pay back to the United States all of the costs.

Here are some troubling photos that show unsecured portions of the U.S border with Mexico: