Update (1 PM EST): A truck, which had been held for further inspection following detection of a potentially concerning material, has now been cleared at Hanscom Air Force Base. The Vandenberg Gate, near Rte. 2A, remains closed at this time, but the base is otherwise returning to normal operations. Personnel and others who had been evacuated are returning now.

A bomb squad was called to Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., this morning after security personnel found something concerning during a vehicle inspection.

The precautions included a “temporary closure” of the Vandenberg Gate and an evacuation of several nearby buildings, according to base officials.

Massachusetts State Police said their bomb squad responded to the base after screening of the truck revealed “potentially hazardous material.” KXAN News, a NBC news affiliate, reports, the “vehicle tested positive for explosives at the gate.”

It’s unclear what tests revealed during the inspection, but officials are reporting there was a “concern” during the vehicle inspection at the gate that made the Big Foot moving truck “suspicious.” A local stated on Twitter that police said a security perimeter extending 1,500 feet around the truck was established.

Here’s base security telling us to move back. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/vAAqKQV5bn — David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) July 6, 2017

The Air Force said in a press release there are no injuries, and responders are investigating the situation at this time. Explosive materials experts are on the scene, and until the situation has been fully resolved, the base will continue to take all necessary precautions.

The Air Force says additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Hanscom Air Force Base covers 848 acres large and headquarters the 66th Air Base Group.

More than 10,000 people work at the base, which has more than 150 buildings.

