Political correctness versus historical accuracy — these two topics appear in some part to be taking center stage as Hollywood prepares to release Christopher Nolan’s new movie Dunkirk.

Nolan, known for blockbusters The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception, is using his latest film to highlight an important time in global history: the epic defense and evacuation of more than 300,000 British and Allied forces from Northern France in May-June 1940 during the early stages of the World War II.

Variety reports Dunkirk’s newest movie trailer generated more than 808,000 new conversations in social media. However, like is typical in today’s world of hyper sensitivity and political correctness, some internet trolls are becoming ‘triggered’ rather than showing any enthusiasm for historical accuracy.

Heatstreet reports the “diversity police” aren’t too happy about Nolan’s decision to be historical precise with facts that carry more relevance than commentary stemming from a superficial entitlement.

Rather than critiquing the film based on entertainment value, tomatoes or how many thumbs up it may score — some are choosing to call the film out for being “too white.”

Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) tweets, “I assume the guys bitching about a female-directed female-driven film will be first in line for Dunkirk, a movie starring only white guys.”

Dolly (@loather) tweets, “Dunkirk: more proof Hollywood will never run out of movies about white guys doing stuff in WWII.”

Steph | Runs Trails (@stephrunstrails) tweets, “What comes to mind when I see the trailer for Dunkirk? A boring war movie with a bunch of white dudes. #nothanks”

Nolan and Warner Bros are undoubtedly thrilled the movie is expected to blow up the box office based on the social media buzz surrounding its release. Moviegoers should plan ahead if attendance estimates ring true.

A soldier of the British Expeditionary Force, arriving back from Dunkirk, is greeted by his girlfriend, 1940. pic.twitter.com/biPEcCXzgt — History We Lost (@HistoryWeLost) June 25, 2017

Although a handful, wrongfully using a historical movie as a scapegoat for social injustice are resolute they’ll not be heading to the box office, bets are Warner Bros will fill seats — and like the evacuation — Dunkirk will prove to be a huge success.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.