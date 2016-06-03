Anyone who has been to war or been in combat knows “what can go wrong, will go wrong!”
10. No operation plan ever survives initial contact
9. The only thing more accurate than incoming enemy fire is incoming friendly fire
8. Combat will occur on the ground between two adjoining maps
7. If you have plenty of ammo, you will never miss. If you are low on ammo, you wont hit a single f*&king thing.
6. If you don’t bring a compass, your GPS batteries will die.
5. The enemy will always attack when they are ready and you are not.
4. Friendly fire – isn’t.
3. No matter how times you checked the head space and timing, no matter how much CLP you used, the M2 .50 cal will always jam when you need it.
2. Those who hesitate under fire usually do not end up KIA or WIA. They will also be the first to get promoted when you get home.
1. Anything you do can get you killed, and if it does happen, you will likely be doing nothing.
I don’t know if the “Author” cited here actually wrote this version or if he simply copied from somewhere and added the photos that don’t all match. But regardless of who thought it up, #3 is total BS. “3. No matter how times you checked the head space and timing, no matter how much CLP you used, the M2 .50 cal will always jam when you need it.” The Ma Deuce is probably the most reliable machine gun the Army has ever issued, which has a lot to do with why it has been basically unchanged for over 80 years. It is worth noting that our great grand-fathers had no problem maintaining the M2 in WWII; our grand-fathers had no problem maintaining it during the Korean War; and our fathers had no problem maintaining it in Vietnam. It is only the current generation of the “Best Educated and Best Trained Soldiers in US History” who somehow cannot figure out how to set the headspace and timing on this machine gun. Of course, if you look at the photo that accompanies #3 you will note that the Staff Sergeant’s M2 is rusty — but then again, since the unit is the “447th Security Forces Squadron” I have to assume that it is USAF not Army.
The 50 cal wouldn’t jam if it was cleaned every day, something the Marine Corps would do daily, just saying..
No need for a gps if you know how to read a map and compass. The 50 won’t jam if you take care of it! 0331
Why can’t an M2 be designed with preset head space? The one on my M-60A1 tank (M85?) had preset head space. Or have they. I’m an old fart and might have missed the memo.
The new 50 cal you dont need to do head space and timing and has a shorter barrel
What’s a GPS lmao old school works much better
That’s our truck where did you get the pic from?
That hummer looks a lot like the one that SSG Flolks was in on the 18 th Oct 2005 A Co 2/142 56th Bct 36 Inf Div
That truck is from December 15, 2007 on Rte Mustangs just south of Kirkuk’s FOB Warrior. It’s a day myself and a few of my friends would rather forget but never will.