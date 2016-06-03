Anyone who has been to war or been in combat knows “what can go wrong, will go wrong!”

10. No operation plan ever survives initial contact

Firefight 2

Sgt. Auralie Suarez and Private Brett Mansink take cover during a firefight with guerrilla forces in the Al Doura section of Baghdad on the 7th of March. The soldiers are from Company C, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.

9.  The only thing more accurate than incoming enemy fire is incoming friendly fire

At4

8.  Combat will occur on the ground between two adjoining maps

map

7. If you have plenty of ammo, you will never miss.  If you are low on ammo, you wont hit a single f*&king thing.

U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Timothy Shout, a native of Austin, Texas, scans the nearby ridge line along with other members of the Provincial Reconstruction Team Kunar Security Force element, following an engagement with anti-Afghan forces.

U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Timothy Shout, a native of Austin, Texas, scans the nearby ridge line along with other members of the Provincial Reconstruction Team Kunar Security Force element, following an engagement with anti-Afghan forces.

6.  If you don’t bring a compass, your GPS batteries will die.

First Lt. Michael Kim, platoon leader of 2nd Platoon, Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, checks his location with a handheld GPS while on patrol in southern Afghanistan, July 30, 2012.

First Lt. Michael Kim, platoon leader of 2nd Platoon, Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, checks his location with a handheld GPS while on patrol in southern Afghanistan, July 30, 2012.

5. The enemy will always attack when they are ready and you are not.

firefight

4.  Friendly fire – isn’t.

Exploding into chaos

3.  No matter how times you checked the head space and timing, no matter how much CLP you used, the M2 .50 cal will always jam when you need it.

Staff Sgt. Eric Cadena, lead heavy weapons gunner with the 447th Security Forces Squadron, mans a M2-.50 caliber machine gun to provide security while riding in a Humvee in Baghdad, Iraq in 2008.

Staff Sgt. Eric Cadena, lead heavy weapons gunner with the 447th Security Forces Squadron, mans a M2-.50 caliber machine gun to provide security while riding in a Humvee in Baghdad, Iraq in 2008.

2. Those who hesitate under fire usually do not end up KIA or WIA. They will also be the first to get promoted when you get home.

Marines

1. Anything you do can get you killed, and if it does happen, you will likely be doing nothing.

EFP attack

© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com