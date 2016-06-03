Anyone who has been to war or been in combat knows “what can go wrong, will go wrong!”

10. No operation plan ever survives initial contact

9. The only thing more accurate than incoming enemy fire is incoming friendly fire

8. Combat will occur on the ground between two adjoining maps

7. If you have plenty of ammo, you will never miss. If you are low on ammo, you wont hit a single f*&king thing.

6. If you don’t bring a compass, your GPS batteries will die.

5. The enemy will always attack when they are ready and you are not.

4. Friendly fire – isn’t.

3. No matter how times you checked the head space and timing, no matter how much CLP you used, the M2 .50 cal will always jam when you need it.

2. Those who hesitate under fire usually do not end up KIA or WIA. They will also be the first to get promoted when you get home.

1. Anything you do can get you killed, and if it does happen, you will likely be doing nothing.

