A group of gangbangers supposedly residing in Louisiana wave a medley of live and airsoft weaponry (including one with a jam-prone 100 round drum) while engaging in a song and dance before making terroristic threats.

The frontman of the group threatens to go to war with the United States government and Army if presidential candidate Donald Trump takes away his mother’s food stamps.

“I really want to go to war with Donald Trump because Donald Trump is tryin’ to take food stamps from my momma and that’s all the (expletive) she got,” Davis said on the video. “Let Donald Trump know it’s up over here. We want war; we’re going to declare war.”

It did not take long for the Secret Service or the local authorities to see this video that was posted to Instagram. 22-year-old Demarcus Davis, who goes by the rapper name who goes by “Maine Musik,” was booked on multiple weapons counts and a drug charge in June. He posted $23,000 bail and was released the same day, according to online records.

The full story of his arrest can be read on Fox News.

