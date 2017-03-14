Both the Taliban and ISIS are claiming responsibility for an IED attack on Monday that left three US personnel wounded in Afghanistan.

US forces were returning from an unspecified mission to their base at FOB Fenty at Jalalabad Airport when their armored vehicle ran over an IED, injuring three out of four occupants.

According to Stars and Stripes, the three crewmen reported injured returned to duty the next day.

While the Taliban have been a long-standing staple in Afghanistan, the Islamic State only sprung up in recent years, establishing the Islamic State-Khorasan Province. Since then, American troops have assisted the Afghan military in routing out the ISIS troops- killing twelve major leaders and reducing Islamic State force levels in the region from 2-3,000 to about 700, according to US Forces-Afghanistan.

Terrormonitor.org reports that the Taliban also took credit for the roadside bomb, creating a conflicting report between the two entities struggling for both control and the ousting of US and coalition forces in the historically war-torn country.

