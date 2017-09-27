The and the Islamic State have claimed responsibility for a rocket attack at the airport in , Afghanistan, on Wednesday — which militants say was an attempt to kill U.S. Defense Secretary James .
Dozens of rockets were launched at the airport just hours after and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived, unannounced, to meet with U.S. forces and Afghan officials.
“Missiles were fired on International Airport from Deh Sabz district, damaging the air force hangers and destroying one helicopter and damaging three other helicopters, but there were no casualties,” airport chief Yaqub Rassouli said.
The claimed credit and said the target was . Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the Pentagon chief was unharmed, as he had departed before the attack.
Shortly after, the Islamic State also claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq News Agency.
Officials immediately closed down the airport and Ghani said the government’s Crisis Response Unit was called in to check runways and clear out debris.
EFE News reports: One woman and three attackers died while 11 other people were injured Wednesday in a rocket attack that struck international airport, triggering a six-hour security operation, according to Afghan officials.
“The clearance operations in the area has ended, all three attackers, who took position in a residential house, were killed,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish told EFE.
“The situation in the area is currently calm and under control,” he added.
and Ghani later held a press conference after a closed-door meeting. noted that the attacks were a crime and that the had no respect for the people of Afghanistan. Stoltenberg said the attack was a sign of the weakness.
Last month, President Donald Trump announced plans to increase the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. This was ‘ first trip to since US President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 21 an increase in the number of troops any planned withdrawal date.
