Three men have been charged in connection with the murder a 19-year-old Marine while he was on leave from Camp Pendleton to visit his family and friends in Los Angeles.

Carlos Segovia-Lopez was leaving his girlfriend’s house on September 16 when he noticed men attempting to vandalize a vehicle nearby. Segovia-Lopez was shot in the head by Oscar Aguilar after exchanging words with the men, according to prosecutors.

26-year-old Aguilar and Esau Rios, 28, were both charged with one count of murder, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. In addition to the murder charge, Aguilar faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and dissuading a witness. Aguilar was convicted in 2011 for criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon in 2008.

The third man, 18-year-old Ricky Valente, was charged with with one count of accessory after the fact because he knew about the crime.

According to the LA Times, prosecutors have filed gang allegations against the three men.

Segovia-Lopez was new the Marine Corps -only joining about eight months ago- but was not new to selfless service. At his funeral, the commander of his training battalion told mourners about how selfless the man was.

Before the Marine Corps, he volunteered with LA on Cloud 9, a local group that helps homeless people and animals. He was also a leader in the Teen Project, a group that motivated high school students to finish, and USC Troy Camp, a mentorship program for youth.

