Kentucky’s Fort Knox has reportedly been overrun as officials evacuate three thousand soldiers and civilian employees from six buildings occupied by bedbugs.

The entire Timothy J. Maude Complex -which is occupied by the US Army Human Resources Command- was shut down over the weekend, with memos ordering personnel to “Remove all articles of clothing normally left in lockers or cubical areas. Remove food items from trash receptacles and remove food items and drink items out of desks and from the top of desks.”

Specially trained dogs were brought in to inspect the building, alerting their handlers to the presence of bedbugs and their eggs.

According to WDRB, while bedbugs aren’t a serious health hazard, they bite and feed on human blood.

HRC PAO Lieutenant Colonel Janet Herrick reported that the issue was initially raised to “Fort Knox Directorate of Public Works on June 13.”, meaning there was a two week delay until the dogs were brought in and the building shut down. Prior to the alert, employees had long complained about the bugs hitching a ride from the office space to their homes.

US Army HRC was in a state of near-shutdown last week as a result of the infestation, with many people being granted paid administrative leave. While based at Fort Knox, HRC handles everything from transfer orders to discharges.

While many personnel worked from other buildings or telecommuted, much of the daily workings of HRC were heavily impacted.

Fort Knox personnel reportedly were expected to return yesterday, following extensive chemical warfare.

