In August 2005, Marine Lance Cpl. Travis Williams and his squad were sent on a rescue mission in Barwanah, Iraq. En route, their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. Of Travis’ entire 12-man squad he was the only to survive. Here, Travis reflects on the hours and days after the explosion, as well as his life now, and pays tribute to the men he left behind.
“It’s like I lost 11 family members, and I’m still trying to figure out what to make of it,” Lance Cpl. Williams said.
The video was posted on FB this past weekend… One of the saddest things I’ve ever heard… But Lcpl Williams has the right of it – They wouldn’t want to be looking down on you and seeing your life stalled out or, God forbid, over, because of what happened to them.Semper Fi, Lcpl Williams. I hope you’re still plugging along and feeling a bit better every day.