A dining hall at a U.S. military installation in Mosul, Iraq, is in shambles Dec. 21, 2004, after a large explosion that left 22 dead in the single most deadly attack on U.S. forces since the end of the invasion.
“I’ve been reading a lot…”
“Thanks for the package….I really needed more pencils and soap”
“I am going to save a ton of money”
“What noise? It’s nothing…don’t worry”
“I miss you more than anyone”
“I wanted to call…but”
The call center at Forward Operating Base Shoja in southern Afghanistan on Dec. 26, 2011. The base is under construction so the MWR is housed in a mud hut with little light and no heat. Soldiers have to share four phones and nine computers to stay in touch with loved ones. Photo by JR Ancheta
Not amused at seeing the chow hall on Marez where my friends died.
was in mid chat with wife when rocket hit . told her generator went out I would talk to her later. i thought she bought it . got home 8 months later to find out she didn’t but she didn’t want me worrying about her LOL some times the lies we tell to protect just tells them how much we love and miss them and when they pretend to believe us is them telling us how much they love and miss us . its all good LOL
been there, done that, got that t-shirt!!!!
He told her he had a desk job – was killed in combat on his 43rd mission. Anger was added to her grief
whoa….
MY son.. its okay mom I never leave camp with my job, I am safe……I found out when he got home he rode around in the back of some kind of vehicle with his computer,,Ha, not at camp, He didn’t want me to worry HAHA maybe I worried a little less
Stay safe you Warriors. I served my 4 deployments and retired after 20 + years. I bid you Soldiers a safe return home. And in the mean time and in between time, stay in shape.
Yep, both of us served, we’re retired, our son has been “over there.” We do KNOW what was not said, we had said it ourselves in the Gulf War (90-91)
David Noyes i hear what your saying. these match ups messed up. how dare they compare these photos.
the person who put them together is the joke
Fucking POGs whining about shit…. Go put some more toner in the photo copier, bitch. Jesus. Whine… whine… whine.
Be a little more respectful u piece of shit
yeah, that one and “I’ll b home soon.”
A buddy of mine was killed in the Mosul Chow hall
BUC(SCW) Joel Baldwin. USN.
Rest in piece my brother.
What up with the chow hall, someone needs to take it off.
To all our servicemen and women, current or retired,
Thank you for your service and sacrifice. We are eternally grateful and forever in your debt.
God bless.