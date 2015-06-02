“I’m staying in shape and healthy”

Deployment Fuel

“I love the food”

A dining hall at a U.S. military installation in Mosul, Iraq, is in shambles Dec. 21, 2004, after a large explosion that left 22 dead in the single most deadly attack on U.S. forces since the end of the invasion.

“I’ve been reading a lot…”

Video Game Iraq

“Thanks for the package….I really needed more pencils and soap”

More soap

“I am going to save a ton of money”

New Car

“What noise? It’s nothing…don’t worry”

“I miss you more than anyone”

fallen-soldier4

“I wanted to call…but”

Reporter Cheryl Hatch phones her family from the Morale Welfare Recreation center at Forward Operating Base Shoja in southern Afghanistan on Dec. 26, 2011. The base is under construction so the MWR is housed in a mud hut with little light and no heat. Soldiers use four phones and nine computers to stay in touch with loved ones. Photo by JR Ancheta

“I’m okay”

Lies 1