‘Bardolph’ is a short film that brings you inside the mind of a veteran while he witnesses an incident of someone stealing valor. The title “Bardolph” holds great meaning and is key to understanding the message conveyed by this film. Bardolph is a character, who can be simply described as a drunk and a thief, in Shakespeare’s Henry plays. In this short film the faker who is stealing valor is the ‘Bardolph’ and the veteran is Henry.
During this film the veteran struggles with how he is to respond to the faker stealing valor. The film flashes back to the veteran going to therapy, directly addressing anger issues and PTSD. Bardolph’s character in the King Henry series symbolizes the change in Henry from a troublesome youth to a determined leader. The veteran, like Henry, chooses to correct the faker instead of using violence as the film suggests he would have in the past. The faker symbolizes the change the veteran made in his life, just as Bardolph symbolizes in Henry.
Should we let these thieves who steal valor from our fallen brothers and sisters get the best of us? All of us combat veterans could learn a thing or two from this!
(Film produced by DAS Productions and Clackamas Community College)
thought provoking…..gives perspective.
I have served as my son is serving right now. You deserve everything you get if you put on a uniform and never served a day. Walk in a soldiers shoes then you can possibly understand. Thanks for all who serve and keep on serving to this day. HOOAH
I run into people like this all the time at the VA. Everyone seems to be Special Forces or a Navy Seal. It makes me ill. Recently I had the displeasure of speaking to a Veteran who was actually rated at 70% for PTSD because he saw “pictures” while aboard a ship during Desert Storm. I had to get up an walk away because we have Veterans that have seen actual combat and are fighting tooth and nail for their benefits. Most of the time the OIG won’t do anything with these kinds of fraudsters because it isn’t aparently worth their time. I hope and pray that someday people will realize that there is no honor in being a fraud.
Didn’t move me…..
Henry is a better manthan I.
Thanks for sharing Mike. This was surprisingly well done. A+
Outstanding video. God bless all who have served & worn the uniform with pride, serving & sacrificing for others.
Those who falsely claim that uniform & distinction are causing more harm than they can imagine.
My buddy gets yelled at for stolen valor all then time when he really served this video was dumb half the people making those videos in quote by my friend are just in and out military guys who are very proud of what they didnt do and treat their experience like they were complete heros. I got all respect for anyone that serves of course but some are just waving their time in people face like all civilians are worthless.
Ridiculous. He’s not wearing a “Jumpmaster Badge”, not is he wearing anything that says he’s an “Airborne Ranger”. If you’re gonna do it, at least do it right.
Thought provoking. And well produced. Although, I have to point out a peeve of mine, in that they spelled “Sergeant” wrong in the credits, heh.
Eh, I would most likely CM and not bother with it. Odds are nothing that you say is going to stop these people. Most persist even when caught and personally its not worth getting worked up over it for me. I did my time and I know what ive done. If someone else wants to fake it, its not my problem.
Wow!! The short film nailed and brought it home. Stay strong my brothers in arms.
I appreciate the respect, but I also have to add a guarded wisdom. Not everyone who puts on the uniform is a hero. There are some real bad people who make it in. There are people who do aweful things and it wasn’t because they had to. (Yes, there are those that did things because they had do, but far from all are that case.) Most members in the military actually don’t see combat and don’t even carry a rifle. Those are the unsung heroes who quitely do their job, turn their wrenches, and rack those breakers. My point is two fold, beware the glory of the foot-soldier. He isn’t always a good guy. Two, honor those who rarely receive any. Those who oversee and take care of our war-fighters. Those who serve to quitely put the tip of the spear into position, and remove it when it is neccessary.
I say sign him up and send him to Syria right now as a army of one…
That video didn’t do shit for me. As much as the government use our ass. Well fuck it if a civilian want to benefit off us then so be it. We didn’t have not right in IRAQ or Afghanistan. That 911 shit was from our own people and the government brainwashed up to think the Muslims in the middle east did it. Wake the fuck up
Loved it well done. Anthony is a great actor
..stolen valor dude walks away…thinks *that dude has some issues.
for obvious reasons I don’t care for the name “Bardolph” being synonymous with “thief”, but it’s an interesting little film
No we should not allow false Valor go unpunished!
I couldn’t even finish watching this garbage. Someone wants to wear a uniform to feel more than who they are who cares, let them. If you felt good about what you did over there, who cares what you wear over here.
WOW! It hit home with the message. THANKS for producing it. And for those wanna-be’s who desire the accolades of being o phony enlistee, you are being watched by your band of brothers. You will be called to shame for your deceit. You wanna be a soldier?? Enlist and so it the right way. EARN your honor, not STEAL IT. Hoorah!