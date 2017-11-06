The man responsible for the murder of 26 people at a small town Texas church was identified as a former Airman who was kicked out of the Air Force after being charged with domestic abuse.

In November 2012, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelly was court-martialed for assaulting his wife and their child. A judge sentenced him with a bad-conduct discharge, 12 months confinement, and two reductions in rank to basic airman, according to an appeals court decision in 2013 that affirmed the decision against Kelley.

Kelley was given a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force in 2014, according to Defense Department records. While serving in the Air Force he was assigned to a Logistics Readiness unit at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

A week before he committed one of the deadliest mass shootings in history, Kelley posted a photo of a semiautomatic rifle to Facebook with the caption: “She’s a bad bitch.”



Kelley purchased the Ruger rifle in April 2016 from an Academy Sports & Outdoors store in San Antonio, a law enforcement official told CNN.

When Kelley filled out the background check paperwork at the store, he checked the box to indicate he didn’t have disqualifying criminal history, the official said.

Kelley entered First Baptist Church at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday and opened fire, witnesses reported. Officials said he wore a ballistic vest and was dressed in all black. A law-enforcement source close to the investigation said the rifle Kelley used appears to be similar to the one posted to his Facebook page but could not confirm if it is the same rifle.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.