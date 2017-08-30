A British Soldier came face to face with a five-year-old girl who took part in a triathlon for a veteran’s charity, engaging in a poignant interview.

38-year-old Simon Brown had served 13 years in the British Army, his career coming to an abrupt end in 2006 when he sustained severe injuries from an Iraqi sniper’s bullet.

“I was shot by a sniper and I was very fortunate to survive,” he recounted. “When I came home I found out that I’d lost my sight and I had to rebuild my life after being told that I was going to be a blind man and leave the army.”

The Leeds native sat down with five-year-old Temperance “Tempy” Patterson, who participated in a triathlon to raise money for Help For Heroes.

“Even though I didn’t know any of the soldiers I just thought that they did something for us,” the young Patterson said. “I thought I could give a present back to them by raising them money.”

Exclaiming that she is proud of the soldiers, Brown immediately told her that the soldiers are “very proud” of her, as well.

“People like you are our heroes,” he said.

“And people like you are mine,” Patterson replied, before sharing a fist bump.

According to The Sun, Simon Brown is only one of 66,000 wounded veterans who are in need of support, something Help for Heroes takes great pride in addressing.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.