March 04–Five suspects are in custody in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting death of University of Minnesota Duluth student William Grahek, Duluth police announced Friday afternoon.

Grahek was a member of the Duluth-based U.S. Army Reserve 312th Engineer Company and played for the university’s Fighting Penguins club rugby team.

Deandre Demetrius Davenport, 21, Noah Duane Baker, 19, Noah Anthony Charles King, 18, Tara Rai Baker, 22, and Xavier Alfred Haywood, 26, are all being held in the St. Louis County Jail.

Davenport, Noah Baker and King are being held on preliminary charges of second degree intentional homicide charges; Tara Baker for aiding and abetting a second degree intentional homicide; and Haywood for aiding an offender.

Noah Baker was arrested Feb. 17 for unrelated charges and remained in custody.

The decision to arrest the five individuals was made in conjunction with the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, police said. The arrests were made by the Duluth Police Department along with members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Duluth police did not release any further details on a possible motive or a link between the suspects and Grahek. Police Chief Mike Tusken said last month that investigators are confident the crime was not random.

Formal charging complaints are expected by Tuesday. Police said the investigation remains active and other leads continue to be followed.

Online court records in Minnesota and Wisconsin indicate that four of the five people arrested have prior felony convictions, among other convictions:

— Davenport for burglary and motor vehicle theft.

— Noah Baker for burglary and motor vehicle theft.

— King for aiding and abetting felony theft.

— Haywood for financial transaction card fraud.

Duluth police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at 510 E. 11th St. at about 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Grahek, 22, was found by police in the East Hillside home where he lived, and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A Twin Cities native, Grahek was the son of a St. Paul police sergeant and was studying computer science and criminology at UMD.

“He was a social butterfly,” friend Sarah Welle told the News Tribune last month. “He got along with literally everyone. … None of us can believe it’s real and he’s gone.”

Tusken said last week that investigators had been working around the clock, putting in 16-hour days on the case. He acknowledged the enormous pressure his department was facing to solve the case.

“At this point, especially in a homicide investigation, we become the voice of Will,” he told the News Tribune. “We want to bring justice to the community and to the victim and hold the offender accountable for this murder.”

Compounding the situation was the fact that the shooting was the sixth in Duluth in a span of 25 days — though it was the first in that time to result in a fatality. Two of those earlier shooting cases remain unsolved.

By Jana Hollingsworth and Andrew Krueger, Duluth News Tribune

