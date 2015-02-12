Christopher Mulrooney, an Army veteran who served in Iraq where he earned a combat action badge, took action when he spotted an incident of stolen valor around the campus of Pierce College in Los Angeles. Mulrooney, confronted a young man wearing a Navy Uniform incorrectly. The alleged sailor was not wearing his cover outside, had his sleeves rolled up and his pants untucked.
The fraud also couldn’t prove he was in the service, nor was he willing. As the would-be sailor made his way around campus looking for ladies to hit on, Mulrooney followed him, recording his actions. Mulrooney contacted the campus authorities, which happens to be the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department. Mulrooney reported that when the poser saw the patrol car he ran away before he could be spotted, showing his true color was not blue, but yellow.
First of all You are not allowed to wear Camouflage outside without permission or authorization to do so by higher Military Authority! I was a Hospital Corpsman (Combat Medic) and Served the United States Navy Graciously and Honorably for 20 Years of Unblemished Service. You are a Piece of Sorry and Pitiful individual who needs to be put inside a Furnace Head first!
I want to be a Corpsman for the Navy or Marines I’m only 13 though.
Hospital corpsman is not a combat medic, ur a candy striper. I was a combat medic in the 101st Airborne.
Hi…Micah Bivins…You just made it Sooo obvious that you know nothing about the Military…!! A Navy Hospital Corpsman not only works on land and sea…but they ALSO are "combat medics" to the Marines…!! and have been for years…In peace and war…!!
Bivins, corpsmen are the 68w equivalent much like we have health care specialist/combat medoc they have green/blue. Dont be a dick. Also, im 68w in the 82nd (actual airborne) on the line.
Hospital medics work in a hospital. Combat medics go out with line units
Neil Dondanville Hi…Exactly what I said…Navy Corpsmen are on the battlegrounds with the Marines. Marines have NO other types of 'medics. working with them…!! Only the Navy Corpsmen…!! Just because their Navy name is Hospitalman…that in no way changes what their duties are…Including being in the middle of battles with the Marines…!!
Any guy who has to pose as something he's not to pick up girls is a try hard.
A Navy Corpsman could be in a hospital or combat setting. a lot of times the Marines will have corpsmen attached with them
I guest, MICAH, you have not been long enough in the service to know about Military! Navy Corpsman serves the Marine Corps Infantry FMF! You Don't know Shit, Army Brat! Have You Seen the Famous World War II Iwo Jima Battle Picture where a Corpsman side by side with Marines raising the American Flag? No, Cause your a FAG, Dimwit!!!! I Put Combat Medic there so that our Civilian Counter Part would Know the Layman's Term, STUPID!!! And those Nine that likes your Comment Never knew SHIT either!
This guy was in the Navy for less than a year before being kicked out for failure to adapt. Also rules change. You can wear nwus anywhere except while drinking or traveling.
No they aren't allowed to be worn out of working hours. Wearing them in public other than to stop for gas, groceries or other natural for survival conditions such as medical assistance. Punishable by mast trust me my shipmate here in Great Lakes just got mast. Also NO ALCOHOL in the nwus
Micah Bivins your a dumb fuck. Thank u for ur service but fuck u for not recognizing all military that represent US. My brother was a corpsman and saw battle. His best friend was with marines and got shot barely lived but is now a wounded warrior. Ur no hero
Mr. Bob Hansen. I was simply stating i was a 91b, later it was changed to 68w. I know that a corpsman is the doc for Marines. But when you say hospitalman, instead of corpsman theres a differentiation. But you sir assume too much. I was medically retired, as a sergeant, after i was injured in Samarra Iraq. I had previously enlisted in your beloved corps.
I would love to see Micah Bivins call Marcus Lattrell and others who are actual "Hospital Corpsman" in Special Warfare "SEALS & SWCC" a candy striper. I'm sure you're proud of your unit and field of expertise with all what the 101st ABN teaches you. That's great. And I'm sure there's a little Service branch sarcasm there in your comments. Be proud of who you are and your brothers but as a retired SGT. you should have a little respect for "Corpsman". And I'm sure you went through Fort Benning in your early days. If you were there between Feb. 97 to Oct. 97, myself and another squid were the only Navy jump instructors there. But of course we weren't real "Airbourne" dudes according to people like you. Hoo-YAH Mr. Bivins and good luck, you're gonna need it..
The NWU trousers are bloused, not tucked in and this guys didnt have his sleeves rolled correctly
Navy Corpsmen think they're marines anyway. They get shot at just as much, why shouldn't they be marines.
That shit was funny. He was all jacked up. I was in the Navy for 8 years
Mr. Bivins – First of all I would like to thank you for your service. I happen to be a Navy Veteran of eight-and-a-half years, the first half of which was during the Vietnam War although I never served in Vietnam nor any other declared combat zone. It WAS during the Cold War and had the potential the entire time of crossing the boundries. Even without that, military service, even in peacetime is by its very nature dangerous. Serving aboard ship for instance can be quite deadly under certain circumstances. So I have no reason to feel that my own valor has any reason to be questioned any more than yours.
I do believe that your suffer from a certain lack of familiarity with the Navy version of military culture and customs, just the same as many Navy and Air Force types are ignorant of Army culture. We all have a lot in common as well as a great number of differences. We should take the time to learn about each other. One sticking point here has been a misunderstanding of what constitutes a Hospital Corpsman. In the Navy we call our various enlisted job specialties "ratings" and enlisted ranks are called "rates".
A "Hospital Corpsman" is a general term covering all the enlisted medical occupations. Their ranks or rates are called in ascending order: Hospitalman Recruit or HR (E-1); Hospitalman Apprentice or HA (E-2); and Hospitalman or HN (E-3). From E-4 thru E-9 they are non-coms and their rating is referred to as Hospital Corpsman with the addition of the term for their rate: E-4 – Third Class (HM3); E-5 – Second Class (HM2); E-6 – First Class (HM1); E-7 Chief (HMC); E-8 Senior Chief (HMCS); E-9 – Master Chief (HMCM).
Once a Hospital Corpsman progresses past their initial training they are then selected for their various specialties and earn specific NECs, which are the Navy equivalent of the Army's MOS. It should be obvious that there is a broad spectrum of specialties available for Hospital Corpsmen. They run the gamut from what someone so rudely called "Candy Stripers", who are in truth just starting out and learning the ropes, to highly skilled and knowledgable technicians.
There are also a special group of Hospital Corpsman who are trusted to be what are called "Independent Duty Corpsmen" who serve aboard ships where there are no actual doctors. They are essentially General Practioners who have to have a huge amount of knowledge about a wide spectrum of medical problems and emergency care. They are sometimes responsible for life and death situations, and I have never met one who took his or her job lightly.
Then there are the guys who get all the publicity and much of the glory; the Combat Corpsmen attached to Marines in the field. All Hospitalmen are given basic field training when they first enter the Navy. The Navy is always looking for those who have the aptitude to serve with the Marines. They pick the ones with the physical and emotional attributes to be successful at that job. They have to earn the privilege of being called "Doc" by their Marines.
A retired Marine Major once defined Navy hospital corpsmen as, “Usually a young, long haired, Marine-hatin' Sailor with certain medical skills, who will go through the very gates of Hell to get to a wounded Marine.”
The Marines get all their medical care from Navy Corpsmen and Doctors. There are no Marine medics.
BTW, enlisted medical training for ALL the services has been consolidated at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Anyway, I just wanted to set the record straight. As for the little pissant in the video, I think the kid should be immediately drafted and sent to Parris Island for a little bit of attitude adjustment. My wife was a Marine, and if she was still alive I think she would certainly agree with me.
While I can confirm that he did serve on my ship, he was kicked out after going to Captain's Mast 3 times with in his first few months on board. He was unable to conform to military life. He was dishonorably discharged and the uniform that he is wearing is the only one that we couldn't get back from him because it was at his home at the time he was kicked out.
The NWU's are authorized to be wore out in town. But this young man was dishonorably discharged. I know for a fact because he was on my ship.
Joey Young, You need to recheck that instruction because you can wear there anywhere, anytime with the exception of the bar, strip club and a few other establishments! If Great Lakes has made the rule stricter then that is just a location instruction!
I am the guy that busted him out if I was more away of the Navy Regs I would have called them out to him as well. I was trying to be more polite then other calling out stolen valor videos out there. Plus didn't want to get in trouble on campus as in another video I have seen from another California Campus didn't want to start a fight just wanted to shame him a bit. while I await for Campus Authorities. I served in the Army for a total of 10 years 9 years in the Army National guard and 1 and a half in the Army Reserves. Honorable Discharge, I come from a Military Family Fourth Generation Military on my Dads Side (All Navy) my Mom's Side was Marines. So these fakes really piss me off. I did find out this guy did serve and I am currently getting more information about this soon. I also have communication with him from Facebook admitting he was picking up on girls. Like it's not big deal. He says he wears the NWU sometimes to be a moral booster for the community. LOL Yeah right !
I was in boot camp with him lmao he did get kicked out
not allowed to wear camouflage without permission? Are you serious. Do people need to seek permission to go to work every single day?
rules do change… and now all services have it to where the rules are more strict… show us the reference you are mentioning where you can wear NWUs anywhere
Actually theres a new reg where you can wear your navy working uniform outside of work. I wouldn't do it personally because when I'm out of work, I'm taking off my uniform. Lol. But he's doing it for all of the wrong reasons snd he looks like a bag of ass. And of all of the uniforms to pick up Laddies in, why navy camies? lol.
Bob correction Corpsman are not combat medics to the Marines they are "corpsman" to the Marines. And the actuall combat medics aka 68w are much more extensively trained.
While I can confirm that he did serve on my ship, he was kicked out after going to Captain’s Mast 3 times with in his first few months on board. He was unable to conform to military life. He was dishonorably discharged and the uniform that he is wearing is the only one that we couldn’t get back from him because it was at his home at the time he was kicked out.
Mr. Bob Hansen. I was simply stating i was a 91b, later it was changed to 68w. I know that a corpsman is the doc for Marines. But when you say hospitalman, instead of corpsman theres a differentiation. But you sir assume too much. I was medically retired, as a sergeant, after i was injured in Samarra Iraq. I had previously enlisted in your beloved corps.
hey. this is the guy from the video. i was clearly in the navy. check out my instagram or my facebook pictures. admittedly it was a bad call wearing it around campus, and i apologize if I disrespected the troops