A Californian Green Beret was killed in a “non-combat-related-incident” in Afghanistan on Sunday.

34-year-old Sergeant First Class Robert R. Boniface was a resident of the San Luis Obispo area before he enlisted eleven years ago, according to Army spokeswoman Major Kimbia Rey.

“He has friends there, he considered that his home,” said Rey, who didn’t know exactly how long Boniface lived in San Luis Obispo or what brought him

Boniface enlisted in the Army back in 2006, going straight to Special Forces training after completing infantry school at Fort Benning, Georgia.

From 2010 onward, he served as a SF Medical Sergeant in the US Army’s 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group in Florida.

During his eleven years of service, Boniface was decorated with several awards, including two Bronze Stars, an Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

Boniface reportedly died while Along the Afghan-Pakistan border in the Logar Province, in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. The cause of his death is under investigation.

According to The Tribune, he is survived by his wife, Rebekah Boniface, and daughter, Mia Elia Boniface, who live near the Eglin base in Niceville, Florida; and his parents, Elia and David Boniface, who reside in El Centro.

