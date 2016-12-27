The son of the man who co-founded the Ultimate Fighting Championship is a “chip off the old block.”

Rener Gracie, the son of Rorion Gracie, visited Fort Lewis Washington over ten years ago to show why the Army adopted Gracie Jiu-Jitsu fighting.

19 years of age at the time, Rener defeated five well trained Army soldiers during a jiu-jitsu demonstration and DVD signing on the base.

During the video, released on Monday, he explains how “timing is everything” when it comes to defeating other trained fighters.

Jiu-jitsu was adopted by the Army in the early 1990s and was taught to the Army’s special operation forces before it was later taught to all soldiers through the Army Modern Combatives training.

