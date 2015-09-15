A soldier, whose name we have chose to keep anonymous, confronted this fake in front of a bar in Lexington, Kentucky. The confrontation begins after the soldier recognizes the faker from a few nights earlier at the bar. The faker told the soldier he was a “Master Sergeant Sniper” in the Marine Corps.
After the faker is unable to produce a valid military identification the altercation begins to escalate.
Now, don’t go witch-hunting just because you know his license number…
He was not a Marine, he was Army. Poor tactics. Very childish, a little bit of bar bully mentality if you ask me. The idiot kid was 100% wrong. 2 wrongs don’t make it right though…
Another punked loser…
Sorry to anybody who thinks the Marine here is in the wrong, but this is my town. That poser whos name i wont say uses that status to obtain discounts etc and was also out there cheating on his girl. Personally any fool who disrespects the soldiers in this country deserve a beating before being forcefully thrown into the military and shown what it really takes to deserve that title. After jail time and heavy fines.
I would’ve done far worse than knock off a hat.
The marine here is one of the sweetest guys ive had the pleasure to know. How anyone could speak ill of him while remaining silent of the actions of the poser is absolutely disgraceful. That goes for all the soldiers who at any given time should have the rights to debunk those stealing valor.
The details following this are even more disturbing and sad. The fact is this article only shares one aspect of a series of events.
I’d support said marine any given moment.
Get um Bish!!! Way to outsmart stupidity
Hell yeah bishop!!!!
Getting arrested for simple assault on a subhuman poser isn’t good. Next time call the imposter out by simple challenge and let it look like it did on this video. No need to get physical, as badly as this POS deserves!
Don’t impress me none didn’t the military teach you how to keep your hands to yourself make the rest the Marines look bad
He still can’t touch him
Should have knocked the head off with the hat
Because………alcohol
Punk must be the youngest MSg in the Corps
the marine acts as a gangster.
They should run his plates and charge him for the felony he is comitting. Trying to make up a high rank to get discounts at a bar is disgusting. That’s not a rank he’s just a punk ass kid trying to get glory and discounts on booze. The people who have actually fought in war and are sniper’s don’t brag they do their job and save lives. It’s a dishonor to those who really serve and lose their lives for their country. Rah.
I would have slapped him silly for doing that. Yeah, I get it, stolen valor but still doesn’t give you the right to put your hands on him. Just in case you’re thinking I don’t know any better? I am a marine. The soldier is a bully picking on a skinny douche bag pretending to be something he didn’t have to balls to be.
I belive any memeber of military should have the right to beat the living crap out of anyone disgracing the title, in any form. People burning flags, stomp, fine, jail, deport. Same for military fakers. Love your country, respect your countrymen , or get the hell out.
Theres no place for that here.
technically, what he did was “battery”, not assault only. On record too. Bad decision soldier.
eh, not sure what transpired right before the video. I’d have pulled out my retired military ID and requested to see his. That’s the way it’s supposed to be done and that’s the way I would do it. This soldier needed to back off once the guy was in the car (even before that). At that point, the soldier jumps the gray area, right into fire. His actions do not reflect in a way that best represents the military IMO. What I saw a setup (facebook research prepared) and confrontation. Guy backed down….time to be a professional and stop yacking.
these fucking posers my son serve army half his neck is taken off and shitbags does this my son would had knocked this motherfucker out.. LOVE OUR VETS THANK YOU
While I detest and loathe people who steal valor (I come from a military family and I have had family in almost every American war), that soldier/marine/airman/sailor/guardsman whatever his service branch is, he did not act intellegently that man could have had a gun in the car and he could have been seriously injured or killed. I understand wanting to protect that honor of having served and the honor of those who still serve, but there are more intellegent ways to go about this than opening a man’s vehicle and and yanking his hat off his head. That guy can press charges on you, and that would ruin your career in the armed services.
Don’t get me wrong or mistake me as one of those people who hates the armed services, I love it, I am actually in the process of getting back into shape so I can enlist in the National Guard. I just feel that people who blindly walk up to these feculant maggots who try and claim something that isn’t their’s to claim need to think more about it for their own safety I don’t want our boys and girls in uniform getting hurt over some loser.
Fucken bully why didn’t he just punch him in the face instead he just makes a political scene lol omg stolen valor
People has different opinions about this video. But im pretty he touched his head as he whacked or slapped it off the guys head. The soldier also had to defend the military from impostors. But why didnt he do it when the guy first claimed he was a master sergeant…
As a former marine I find his actions wrong, notify police if the guys in the wrong , as a law enforcement officer I would have charged the army guy with assault harassment for his actions after getting statements from others then charge other guy if he did attempt to be someone or something he was not that’s fact
Simple assault right there, attempt /offer type assault. Article 128 UCMJ. Read the law, your not law abiding with your actions, when you spew your “it’s a federal crime” when your braking multiple laws on camera. And by the way, Dick head that slapped the hat off the guys head is looking slightly chunky
Isnt that assault since he touched him and he also opened his door without the permission of the owner.. damn.. what a bully
I respect and appreciate any VET and active military that defended our coutry but i do not respect anyone that bullys. He had the video of the kid refusing the show the ID thats all he needed there is no reason to bully him and knock his hat off. The people were looking for a fight thats all.
He should have beat his wimpy little behind. Don’t like stealing valor.
How freaking ignorant. You obviously have no military bearing either. And I noticed when I was in your happy little town NO ONE had a problem with your freaking PUNK cop attacking a homeless female vet who was doing nothing other than sitting in her car talking and sharing a cigarette with another homeless person. We werent bothering anyone but get in a freaking ignorant bar fight over something entirely stupid and it makes the f-ing internet……unbelievable.
Typical soldier douche baggery.. Stolen valor? Is that why they do it? Valor and ego?
I’m proud of my friend for calling out this faker. And any of you little shots who thinks he did something wrong….try it out and see what happens when a Marine or a Soldier or any member of our military makes you feel 3 inches tall.
Bishop it’s a punk. Only picking on guy cuz he’s twice the size of him. I could go on and on but I’ll leave it at that.
Yea the sodier bullied a bit but who else is going to put this scum bag in check. He didn’t beat him to a pulp, he didn’t cause any damage. He gave that prick less than what he had coming and hopefully he learned a lesson from it. It’s wrong for anyone to go around posing as somthing their not, no matter what the proffession. All service men have sacrificed something to endure and earn the title they carry.
White people hate when they see people claiming a part of the army and wearing things they don’t deserve but still dress up like Native Americans for Halloween and wear fake ass war bonnets they didn’t earn. Tfoh
Stolen valor alone is not a federal offense. You have to be using it for personal gain or causing some kind of trouble for it to be a crime.
How could a kid who looks like he hasn’t even started shaving be an E-8?
Dude needs to do some squats. Got them chicken legs.
Pretty young master sergeant. What’s his secret lol.
Dude needs to get a bigger shirt. That smedium ain’t cutting it
If your not one of the real brotherhood don’t try to be a poser because we are coming for you and knocking your hat off is the least of your worries.