A soldier, whose name we have chose to keep anonymous, confronted this fake in front of a bar in Lexington, Kentucky. The confrontation begins after the soldier recognizes the faker from a few nights earlier at the bar. The faker told the soldier he was a “Master Sergeant Sniper” in the Marine Corps.

After the faker is unable to produce a valid military identification the altercation begins to escalate.

