The US Army soldier who burst into his estranged wife’s apartment earlier this week and shot her male companion was reportedly 15 days shy of finalizing a divorce, sources say.

Fort Knox soldier Sergeant First Class Gregory Allan Rich II is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond in the Hardin County Detention Center after confessing to firing seven shots at the door of her wife’s master bedroom, non-fatally striking her male companion twice.

According to Radcliff Police Captain Willie Wells, the unidentified victim is in stable condition and could be released this week.

Rich admitted to the shooting, giving a concise series of statements and even informing law enforcement as to where his weapon was located.

Rich and his wife had been separated since April 1st (though in the military, extramarital acts until finalized divorce are punishable offenses) and had attended a divorce hearing on October 17. The final hearing was scheduled for November 7.

The Kentucky-based Human Resources Command soldier apparently couldn’t wait for the proceedings to end, however- opting instead to kick down the door of his wife’s apartment and fire seven rounds from his .45 caliber pistol.

The 33-year-old NCO has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

According to The News-Enterprise, Rich could face 20-50 years in prison -or even life in prison- for his crimes.

